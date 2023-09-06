Check out his debut album below!
On This Day September 6, 1987: MC Shan Was Born was originally published on wtlcfm.com
1.
2. Jane, Stop This Crazy Thing
3. Project ‘Ho
4. The Bridge
5. Kill That Noise
6. Down by Law
7. Left Me — Lonely
8. Another One to Get Jealous Of
9. M.C. Space
10. Living in the World of Hip Hop
11. The Bridge (Bladerunners Dub)
12. Kill That Noise / Down by the Law (Live on WERS)
13. Live Routine (Broadcast)
14. Marley Marl Scratch (Demo #1)
15. Marley Marl Scratch (Demo #2)
16. The Bridge (A Capella)
