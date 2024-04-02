Listen Live
Our ‘What to Watch’ Film List Features Exciting Titles Like ‘Monkey Man,’ ‘Wish’ & ‘Night Swim’

Published on April 2, 2024

A Look Inside 'Monkey Man'

Source: Courtesy / Universal Pictures


This week’s ‘What to Watch’ film list returns with new titles available to stream and watch in theaters. If you’re looking to spend some time with friends indoors or catch a matinee this weekend, we have a variety of exciting movies for fans to enjoy. Check out the trailers for our ‘What to Watch’ film list for this week inside.

Spring has arrived with streamers refreshing their programming. So grab your favorite movie partner, order some popcorn and get ready for a fun watch party. This week we have a few films being released in theaters and on streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video. Be sure that catch a few of our top picks for Spring.

One of the most thrilling films on the list this week features Dev Patel’s Monkey Man. The action-packed film follows a young man (Patel), who ekes out a meager living in an underground fight club where, night after night, wearing a gorilla mask, he’s beaten bloody by more popular fighters for cash. After years of suppressed rage, he discovers a way to infiltrate the enclave of the city’s sinister elite. As his childhood trauma boils over, his mysteriously scarred hands unleash an explosive campaign of retribution to settle the score with the men who took everything from him.

Other films included on the list are Wish, Night Swim, and Música. All of these provide different forms of entertainment for the animation lover, scary movie obsessed and corky musical seeker.

Whether it is a comedy, drama, or action film that you desire, this specially curated list will give you everything the perfect film fix. Comment what Spring films you’re excited to watch below.

Check out a list of our ‘What to Watch’ films this week below:

1. ‘Scoop’

Source:YouTube

Available to stream on Netflix April 5. 

2. ‘Wish’

Source:YouTube

Available to stream on Disney+ April 3. 

3. ‘Monkey Man’

Source:YouTube

Available to watch exclusively in theaters. 

4. ‘Música’

Source:YouTube

Available to stream on Prime Video April 4. 

5. ‘Talk To Me’

Source:YouTube

Available to stream on Paramount+. 

6. ‘Night Swim’

Source:YouTube

Available to stream on Peacock on April 5. 

