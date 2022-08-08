Pardison Fontaine Throws Shot At The Rock, Twitter Asks Where’s The Smoke For Tory Lanez?

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Pardison Fontaine makes no bones about the love he has for his girlfriend,, and it looks like he’s ready to defend her honor in a major way. After Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made mention of the Houston Hottie during a recent interview, Pardi took umbrage with the quip and fired a shot towards the WWE legend turned actor.

The Rock and Kevin Hart were on a recent press run to promote the film DC League of Super-Pets and The People’s Champ was asked by the interviewer if he could be a pet for any celebrity. Without blinking, The Rock said he’d gladly become one for Megan The Stallion. When the interviewer asked to elaborate, The Rock wisely moved past the question.

The viral clip of the moment made its way to Pardison Fontaine and the “Backin’ It Up” artist was caught commenting on social media by the eagle eyes out there telling The Rock to tell his wife to work on her seasoning cabinet and some more jabs.

While Pardison Fontaine may have thought that he bodied the response, fans on Twitter quickly seized on the moment to call the rapper out for not having the same energy for Canadian artist and alleged pint-sized shooter, Tory Lanez.

We’ve got more reactions below.

