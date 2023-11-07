Paul Pierce Shoots His Shot At “Crush” Rubi Rose, Social Media Immediately Roasts Him

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

The Boston Celtic legend is still getting shots up; his latest is just aimed at rapper Rubi Rose.

On Saturday morning, she posted a photo of herself in the mirror rocking a pair of short shorts that read Jamaica across the back.

Pierce’s lust got the better of him, and in broad daylight, he decided not to hit her DMs or use his connections to get her number privately; he displayed his thirst for us all to see.

“My crush,” he simply replied to the photo on Saturday afternoon.

Rose played it cool, responding the next day by offering up her number, quote-tweeting his response with, “Text me then 4046899173” alongside a rose emoji.

Critiques over Pierce’s crush on Rose were immediate, especially considering the Hall of Famer is 46 years old, and the Lexington, Kentucky, native is just 26.

One user aimed at Pierce, who famously wore the number 34, by commenting, “Bro older than his jersey number talking about ‘my crush.’”

Pierce swiftly responded to the joke, “Damn my guy u ugly as hell,” with several crying laughing emojis for added insult.

Pierce has always had a bold personality and is never afraid of openly crushing on women, no matter the consequences.

He’s a mainstay on fellow former Boston Celtics teammate Kevin Garnett’s Showtime show KG Certified –which often goes off the rails– and during a stream of the 2023 NBA Finals, he revealed that he rented a girlfriend.

“This is my girlfriend for the day, they got a website where you can hire girlfriends for the day, so I got a girlfriend for the day,” Pierce told Garnett as he awkwardly tried to focus on the game.

Then Pierce was infamously let go from his analyst gig at ESPN when he went on Instagram Live smoking weed and showcasing half-naked women in the background as he played poker with friends.

It’s safe to say retirement is treating Pierce well.

See how social media is reacting to his latest stunt below.

Paul Pierce Shoots His Shot At “Crush” Rubi Rose, Social Media Immediately Roasts Him was originally published on cassiuslife.com