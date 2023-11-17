Philadelphia Eagles Release First-Round Pick Nearly 30 Years Since He Played in NFL

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Meet the longest tenured player in not only Philadelphia Eagles history, but National Football League history, Bernard Williams.

Williams was a first-round draft pick by the Eagles back in 1984. Williams was a young stud, however, his inaugural year in the NFL would unfortunately be his last. As he was named to the NFL’s All-Rookie team, he also tested positive for Marijuana, which led Williams to be suspended for six games. After a second failed drug test, Williams was suspended for the remainder of the season.

Williams could have returned for the 1996 season and beyond, but he never applied for reinstatement.

Eagles never realized until recently, that Williams technically had been a suspended member of the team this entire time.

The Philadelphia Eagles released offensive tackle Bernard Williams on Thursday, although he has not played for them since 1994.

Williams was the 14th pick in the 1984 NFL Draft out of Georgia. Williams started all 16 games he played that season. He took a six year hiatus from football before returning to the sport in the Canadian Football League in 2000. Williams also appeared in the XFL and the Arena Football league as well.

Williams is now a free agent at the age of 51.

