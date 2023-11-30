Phony Starkin’: Whiny Elon Musk Tells Advertisers “Go F*ck Yourself”, X Roasts Him

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Elon Musk caused a major stir during a seminar when he told advertisers aiming to stop business on X “Go F— yourself”.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk sat down for a conversation at the New York Times DealBook Summit at Lincoln Center in New York City on Wednesday (November 29). When the Tesla founder was asked by moderator Andrew Ross Sorkin about the wave of companies pulling their advertising from X, formerly known as Twitter after his amplifying antisemitic comments, he responded forcefully. “I don’t want them to advertise,” he said “If someone is going to blackmail me with advertising or money go f**k yourself. Go. F**k. Yourself.”

Pausing briefly, Musk continued: “Is that clear? I hope it is.” He then directed his next words to Disney CEO Bob Iger, who was in attendance earlier at the summit along with the CEO of X, Linda Yaccarino. “Hey Bob, if you’re in the audience, sorry, that’s how I feel.” Disney is one of the companies that decided to pull their advertising from the social media platform along with NBCUniversal, Comcast, Lionsgate, WarnerBros Discovery, and Paramount. Sorkin then asked what the exodus of the companies would mean. “What this advertising boycott is going to do is it’s going to kill the company,” Musk stated.

Elon Musk’s words were part of an overall awkward conversation – at one point he called Sorkin the wrong name and offered up a half-apology for his comments supporting antisemitism. “Once in a while I will say something foolish,” Musk said. “I would certainly put that ‘You’ve said the actual truth’ [reply on X] as one of the most foolish things, or the most foolish thing, I ever put on the platform.” It may be “one of the dumbest of my 30,000 posts.” He recently returned from a trip to Israel to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Users on X wasted no time in responding to Musk’s comments, with a litany of his supporters (those recognized by blue checkmarks noting their paid subscriptions)egging him on. But many more clowned the billionaire, noting how lackluster and erratic the advertising on the platform has gotten.

We’ve compiled a list of some of the more striking comments below.

