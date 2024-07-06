‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Recap: Riq Embraces His Inner Ghost, Diana Makes A Tough Decision, & Detective Carter Reveals His True Intentions

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Tariq Takes Down Noma’s Daughter

Dru ( Lovell Adams-Gray ) and Diana ( LaToya Tonodeo ) dodged a fatal bullet, and Cane (Woody McClain) finally beat the brakes off his brother while declaring his independence from Monet and moving up in Noma’s (Caroline Chikezie) crew and into her bedroom. Riq ( Michael Rainey Jr .) makes a power move that could give him an advantage or make life even more difficult than it already is.

After spotting Anya (Sydney Winbush) at his party/drug dealing operation, the two end up back in his room after a night of drunken bedroom Olympics.

Following their good a** night, Riq asks Anya if he could see her again, and she blushes at the opportunity to hook up again with the young hustler.

Back at the Tejada home, Monet is trying her best to get her family back together and get back in the drug game, but this time with her kids/soldiers as partners.

The meeting flops big time, unfortunately for Monet. Cane wants nothing to do with his siblings even though his mother has forgiven them for trying to kill her.

Dru still doesn’t want to work with Monet; in fact, he wants out, leaving Diana, who is the only one now on her mother’s side. Before he leaves, Cane tells Diana that having Riq’s baby will be the biggest mistake of her life because he is the sole reason their family fell apart.

Speaking of Riq, he and Diana have the first much-needed conversation about their bun in the oven. Like a typical man, Riq questions if the child is his by pointing out that Diana slept with Salim (Petey McGee), who is now dead after Riq killed him.

Diana checks him by telling Riq she used condoms when sleeping with Salim but got pregnant the one time she let Riq take her to pound town without protection.

Brayden Drops Snitches On Noma

We love Brayden, but he is definitely not built for the drug game. While delivering their new supplier Zion his cut, Brayden gets spooked into spilling the beans on Noma.

Zion gets Brayden to reveal that Noma is keeping the Russians in business, and Zion doesn’t like that information one bit.

Speaking of Noma, she finally figures out that it’s Riq selling drugs on Stansfield after she finds a baggie of coke on her daughter. Further conversations with Effie (Alix Lapri) confirm her suspicion.

Noma and her new boo/right-hand man, Cane, decide to pay a visit to Stansfield and crash Riq’s party. Cane is very eager to cancel Christman for Riq, but Anya shows up, and Riq uses that to his advantage.

Noma doesn’t want her daughter to know she is in the drug dealing business, so she lets Riq slide for now, tells Cane to back off, and instructs Anya that they need to leave.

After his contentious encounter with Noma and Cane, Riq finds Brayden in the back doing lines of booger sugar, and he is disappointed.

The tension between the duo rises when Brayden’s girlfriend reveals she knows everything about their drug business, and that pisses Riq off, who feels his partner is lacking focus.

If there were any moments we thought these two were carbon copies of Ghost (Omari Hardwick) and Tommy (Joseph Sikora), this was it.

Brayden’s girlfriend then says Riq needs to lighten up and reveals she put a few drops of acid in Riq’s drink. Brayden is understandably upset because he knows his friend doesn’t use drugs, and his trip could be bad.

Riq Bugs Out, Monet & Dru Have Heart-To-Heart

Riq goes on a bad trip due to the acid. During his trip, he envisions himself having a family with Diana, similar to his mom and dad’s family dynamic.

He also envisions himself killing off the weak version of himself, scared to become better than Ghost.

We zap to Noma having dinner at a lavish restaurant with her new potential business partner, but Zion interrupts the scene. He lets Noma know he doesn’t appreciate her doing business in his city and forces her to move to a different table in the restaurant.

Zion’s intrusion also makes her look bad in front of her business partner.

While Noma tries to keep her drug business running smoothly, Dru wants out. He stops by an art gallery because he misses being creative. He shows the woman who runs the gallery his work, and she hints that his work will be shown there.

Dru links up with Monet, and they have a heart-to-heart conversation. Monet finally apologizes to him, but Dru still doesn’t want to be a part of her new operation.

Noma The Playa From The Himalayas

He instead offers to help her get more soldiers and secure more products, but after that, he is out of the game for good.

Cane got it bad for Noma; understandably, she is bad. But, simultaneously, he wants to be his own man in the drug game, not just anyone’s soldier.

He further impresses Noma by offering to fix her problem with Zion. They visit Zion’s illegal underground fighting racket, and Cane tells Zion to back off from Noma. Cane challenges Zion to fight, and the two battle it out in the cage.

Noma impressively watches as her young boo thang handles business on her behalf.

Cane comes out victorious, further cementing his place in Noma’s organization and her bed.

What Cane doesn’t know is that Noma is a true playa for real. We all know MacLean (Cliff “Method Man” Smith) has his eyes on Noma, and he finally gets what he wants.

Noma lets him smash after he reveals he was able to salvage the meeting Zion almost ruined. It’s going to be very interesting to see how Cane reacts when he finds out that he’s not the only one getting Noma’s attention sexually.

Detective Carter Doesn’t Play By The Books

No one should be shocked by this, but Detective Carter (Michael Ealy) is a dirty cop. We should have known there was a reason he didn’t want Tate’s brother directly involved in the case: He and his crew are on some Alonzo Harris from Training Day tip.

We learn that the detective who is so hell-bent on getting dealers off the street is also doing it for personal financial gain when he interrupts Dru and Monet’s attempt to rob Noma of product.

Before Dru, Monet, and their recruits can get away, Carter and his team of cops surprise them and arrest them. It’s looking terrible for the Tejada clan, but Carter reveals he will let them go and deal drugs in “his city” for a cut, and they must promise not to hurt any innocents.

Before Carter and his team roll out, he lets them know he means business and kills one of the goons on the spot because he killed an 18-year-old innocent teen years ago.

Monet and Dru don’t want to work with Carter, but they have no choice if they want to get their operation up and running again.

Diana Has Good & Bad News For Riq

After a bad first meeting, Diana and Riq meet again to discuss the future. Diana reveals that she will keep the baby after giving it much thought. After his acid trip and seeing himself as a father with Diana and his future child, Riq is happy to hear that and agrees to join her at the first ultrasound visit.

The peace between the two disappears after Diana asks Riq about Salim. Of course, Riq denies knowing about what happened to the faux hotep king, even though he shot and killed him.

Diana wants their child to be born in an environment where they are both not involved in any criminal activities, explicitly selling drugs.

Riq, unfortunately, can’t guarantee his baby mama that he will no longer be in the game, and Diana says, well, I guess I will be raising this child on my own because she wants nothing to do with the game.

The episode ends on that note, leaving us wondering if Riq will pick the game over his seed. We will have to wait to find out when part II of Power Book II: Ghost’s final season begins in Septemeber.

Until then, you can see reactions to the midseason finale in the gallery below.

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Recap: Riq Embraces His Inner Ghost, Diana Makes A Tough Decision, & Detective Carter Reveals His True Intentions was originally published on cassiuslife.com