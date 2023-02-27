CASSIUS Gems: 16 Sultry Photos Of Precious Lee, The Model Drake Was Thirsting Over In The “Spin Bout U” Video

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of the hosts providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The rapper’s always showing love to gorgeous women in his music videos, and he took the love to a new level in the “Spin Bout U” video featuring 21 Savage

The Her Loss duo find themselves partying on a yacht when they come upon a woman who fell overboard. After saving the woman in distress –played by model Precious Lee– Drake attempts to seduce her over a shared bottle of wine. However, it turns out that it was all a trick. And once under her spell, her crew of women is suddenly sneaking aboard the mega yacht and robbing them of all their belongings. Once the diamond-encrusted watches and earrings are snatched away, the women begin to vandalize the yacht. They spray the exterior with spray paint, steal all the weed and guns aboard and shove the helicopter into the ocean before killing Drake.

All the trouble was of course caused by Lee, a Clark Atlanta University alum, who originally had plans of becoming a lawyer. But after graduating, she signed to Ford Models and moved to New York City to pursue her modeling dreams.

Soon after she got a major gig and walked in Versace’s spring 2021 show in Milan.

“To be on set with Donatella—I felt like I was gliding. I could feel Charisma,” she told Elle in 2022, before recognizing how she’s breaking the mold as a curvy model. “I’ve walked a runway with Naomi. As a size 14. Like, ‘What?’ I’m grateful it’s happening right now. I’m grateful it’s happening from my spirit.”

Check out the most gorgeous photos from Precious Lee’s Instagram below.

CASSIUS Gems: 16 Sultry Photos Of Precious Lee, The Model Drake Was Thirsting Over In The “Spin Bout U” Video was originally published on cassiuslife.com