Rahaman Ali, Muhammad Ali’s Little Brother, Dies At 82

Rahaman Ali, brother of Muhammad Ali, has passed away at the age of 82.

He was also a heavyweight boxer and died August 1, just two weeks after his birthday, though a cause of death hasn’t been announced, according to the Muhammad Ali Center.

Like his brother, he converted to Islam, so his birth name was Rudolph Arnett Clay, and he made a name for himself in boxing beginning in 1964.

During his time as a professional fighter, he won 14 fights, lost one, and had a draw. However, it was his last fight against boxer-turned-actor Jack O’Halloran, who knocked the younger Ali out, that led to his retirement in 1972.

But that wasn’t the end of him in the boxing world as he remained by his big brother’s side.

“After his professional career, Rahaman would often travel with Muhammad and train with him,” the Ali Center’s statement read, adding that he “was his brother’s biggest supporter.”

Rahaman also gave the public a behind-the-scenes look at “The Greatest” by writing two books. There was 2014’s That’s Muhammad Ali’s Brother! My Life on the Undercard, published with the co-writing help of boxing writer H. Ron Brashear, documents what it was like growing up with him on the streets of Louisville, to becoming his sparring partner en route to boxing stardom.

Then, in 2019, after Muhammad’s death, he wrote a second book titled My Brother, Muhammad Ali – The Definitive Biography, where he went even more in-depth about what it was like being the only sibling of a man who was once the most famous person in the world.

DeVone Holt, President and CEO of the Muhammad Ali Center, remarked on how integral Rahaman is to Muhammad’s journey.

You can’t tell Muhammad’s story without mentioning Rahaman,” DeVone Holt, President and CEO of the Muhammad Ali Center, said. “He was one of the most constant sources of support for Muhammad during this career, and their relationship was a true example of what it means to be ‘my brother’s keeper.’”

The statement ends, “Rahaman was a fervent supporter of the Muhammad Ali Center, often showing up at the Center’s events to welcome and greet guests. Our hearts are with his family, friends, and many fans.”

Rahaman Ali, Muhammad Ali's Little Brother, Dies At 82 was originally published on cassiuslife.com

