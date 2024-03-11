Listen Live

Ramadan Mubarak: 3 Arab R&B Artists You Need to Hear

Published on March 11, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE
Ramadan Mubarak: 3 Arab R&B Artists You Need to Hear

Source: R1 / R1

As the holy month of Ramadan begins, Muslims around the world prepare for a period of reflection, fasting, and spiritual growth. This festive time is also an opportunity to celebrate cultural diversity. One way to do so is by bridging the gap between the R&B music scene in the Arab world. In recent years, Arab R&B artists have emerged, blending traditional influences with current R&B sounds to create a unique and captivating musical experience.

 

Check out 3 Arab R&B Artists making some noise! Ramadan Mubarak!

 

RELATED: What Is Ramadan?

RELATED: 15 Black Entertainers Who Proudly Identify As Muslim

RELATED: Did Shaun King Convert To Islam? Video Of Pro-Palestinian Activist Goes Viral As Ramadan Begins

Ramadan Mubarak: 3 Arab R&B Artists You Need to Hear  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

1. Bayou

2. Saint Levant

3. Zeina

More From TheMorningHustle

Leave a Reply

Trending
The Morning Hustle Tesla Giveaway
Contests

Win a Tesla from The Morning Hustle Show

30 items
Entertainment

Bonafide Box Office Bangers: These Classic Movies Turn 25 This Year

7 items
Entertainment

Rapper Boss Dead At 54, Hip-Hop X Salutes The Legend

Entertainment

SZA’s ‘Sesame Street’ Dreams Come True With Special Appearance

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
Travel

Book Your Cabin For The 2024 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

The Morning Hustle Tesla Giveaway
Contests

Win a Tesla from The Morning Hustle Show

The Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2024 | Reach Media - Syndicated | 2024-01-11
Contests

Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game

Girls Trip with Lore'l Version 2
Contests

Win a Girls Trip with Lore’l on The Fantastic Voyage

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close