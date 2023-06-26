From the moment it was announced that former B2K member Raz-B was going to appear on Zeus Network’s Bad Boys: Texas, everyone on social media had one question: WHY?!
Anyone who is somewhat familiar with the show knows that it is not the best environment. Seen as a spinoff of the now-defunct Bad Girls Club (and headed by BGC alum Natalie Nunn), the show is heavily criticized for capitalizing off of the presumed struggles of cast members, such as Orlando Brown and Kerrion Franklin (son of Kirk).
Raz-B, unfortunately, is no exception.
To say that fans are concerned over the singer’s mental state on this show is an understatement. From presumed mental breakdowns to confrontations with fellow cast members, Twitter is making the argument that having Raz on the show was a very bad idea.
Check out some of the reactions below!
Raz-B’s Behavior on “Bad Boys: Texas” Has Twitter Concerned was originally published on hiphopnc.com
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
-
The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards
-
Cardi B, Kimora Lee Simmons, Khloe Kardashian Celebrate Their Kids’ Graduations
-
Everything You Missed During Birthday Bash ATL 2023 Weekend
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
Eat It Up: Slutty Vegan’s CEO & Founder Pinky Cole Ties The Knot With Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks CEO Derrick Hayes In Atlanta [Gallery]
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Bait: Jim Jones Seems To Respond To Pusha T, Twitter Wants The Smoke
-
Martha Stewart Shuts Down The Internet With Sports Illustrated Cover!