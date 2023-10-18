Reality & Blues: 10 Best R&B-Themed Reality TV Shows

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Soul singers are known for bringing the drama in their songs, which is probably why they tend to do so well at bringing just as much drama to our small screens. From the best that Bravo has to offer and VH1’s unscripted variety, to countless other similar networks in-between, reality TV shows with our favorite R&B hitmakers at the forefront of the camera have always managed to hit big with audiences, even if only as a guilty pleasure.

Hopefully that proves to be true for veteran R&B-turned-reality-star Keke Wyatt and her new WE tv series, Keke Wyatt’s World.





RELATED: Forgotten Songbirds: 8 Great 2000s Singers Whose Voices We Miss

The series, which premiered last Thursday (October 12) and is also streaming via ALLBLK, follows the former R&B Divas: Atlanta star as she embarks on a burgeoning new relationship while also balancing her life as a mom to 11 children and maintaining a decades-spanning music career.

More info on Keke Wyatt’s World below, via the official press release:

“The six, one-hour episodes follow R&B artist, Keke Wyatt, as she navigates her demanding singing career along with being a wife, daughter, diva, friend, and mother to 11 children. Having been in the music game for over a decade, Keke is ready to take her career in a new direction with her first new album in over six years while exploring challenges in love and as a mother. With a new baby added to her brood, Keke finds this new path far more difficult than ever before, unable to manage her way to super stardom the way her team would like.

As the pressures mount, she fights to keep it all from unraveling with the help of husband, Zackariah, a stay-at-home dad who manages the house; her mother, Lorna, who is her rock but also stirs up trouble in the family; and manager and BFF, Andrae, who struggles to keep her on track. Can Keke continue to balance motherhood and family life with the demands of her career and her fans?”

We’re sure Keke and co. will do great in front of the camera, as per usual, and the grand occasion reminded us of all the great R&B stars that’ve transitioned over the years onto TV for a season or three. Take a look at a few of our faves below.

Keep scrolling for our picks of the best reality TV shows starring R&B singers, and let us know if you’re agreeing or singing a different tune:



The post Reality & Blues: 10 Best R&B-Themed Reality TV Shows appeared first on Black America Web.

Reality & Blues: 10 Best R&B-Themed Reality TV Shows was originally published on blackamericaweb.com