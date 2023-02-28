RECAP: Here’s Everything You Missed At CIAA ’23 Fan Fest

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

The 2023 CIAA Fan Fest at the Baltimore Convention Center was two days full of HBCU pride, black excellence, and good vibes.

Your Radio One Baltimore and Radio One DC Family were in the building and so were the celebrities.

Reginae Carter, Lightskin Keisha, King Combs, Slimeroni, Rican Da Menace, and more all stopped by the Charm City this weekend and showed us love!

Check out everything you missed below and we’ll see you there again next year!

