Listen Live
Style & Fashion

Red Carpet Gallery: Black Hollywood Shines At The LA ‘Bad Boys: Ride Or Die’ Premiere

Published on June 2, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE
"Bad Boys: Ride or Die" - Premiere - Arrivals

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Bad Boys: Ride or Die is premiering worldwide, and our favorite celebrities are hitting the red carpet to celebrate. The sequel to Bad Boys for Life and the fourth installment in the Bad Boys franchise, the new film stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence alongside Tasha Smith and Tiffany Haddish.

With the highly anticipated release of the film just around the corner on June 7, our favorite A-listers have been making statements with their fly fashion choices at the premieres. The Los Angeles premiere, in particular, however, was a fashion parade we’ll never forget.

RELATED: Will Smith And His Family Serve Fashion Goals At The LA Premiere Of ‘Bad Boys: Ride Or Die’

As HB reported, the Smith clan showed up and showed out in support of Will on May 30. They stole the show in fits that highlighted their aesthetics and flexed their good looks. For example, Jada Pinkett-Smith’s sheer avant-garde gown and Willow Smith’s larger-than-life afro will forever live rent-free in our heads.

"Bad Boys: Ride or Die" - Premiere - Arrivals red carpet

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Black Hollywood ‘It Girls’ heat up the LA red carpet premiere.

Following the Smiths’ lead, other Hollywood favorites brought the heat to the LA event. Cameras captured comedic actresses Tasha Smith and Tiffany Haddish, songstress and icon Toni Braxton, entrepreneur and influencer Angela Simmons, and entertainment host and personality Gia Peppers among the celebrities slaying the carpet.

Tasha gave body, hair, and attitude goals in a black figure-hugging gown. The dress featured cut-outs at the waist and bra, oozing grown sexiness.

Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' "Bad Boys: Ride Or Die" - red carpet Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

RELATED: Tasha Smith Will Replace Theresa Randle As Martin Lawrence’s Wife In ‘Bad Boys 4

Tiffany and Toni also brought versions of bold style to the West Coast premiere. Tiffany opted for a metallic gold gown with sophisticated drapery, while Toni wore a fitted blazer showing some of the girls underneath.

Angela also turned heads in a sheer and sequined gown from Retrofete. With rhinestone details lining the Angel’s Cakes owner’s natural curves, her dress was everything.

For a further breakdown of the best red-carpet moments from the LA premiere, see our gallery below.

Red Carpet Gallery: Black Hollywood Shines At The LA ‘Bad Boys: Ride Or Die’ Premiere  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Tasha Smith Can’t Be Hungry – Because She Ate.

Tasha Smith Can't Be Hungry - Because She Ate. Source:Getty

Tasha Smith played no games upon arrival on the Bad Boys: Ride Or Die red carpet. As she posed, the actress gave the cameras hair, nails, body, and everything in between. We love her gown’s playful cutouts, daring slit, and sexy flair.  

2. Angela Simmons Shimmers In Sexy Sequins.

Angela Simmons Shimmers In Sexy Sequins. Source:Getty

Angela Simmons attended the Los Angeles premiere of Bad Boys: Ride Or Die wearing a sheer, body-hugging Retrofete gown featuring a nude overlay and halter neckline. Angela’s gown shimmered from head to toe with rows of large rhinestones lining the entire garment.

3. It’s A Braxton Family Affair, Too.

It's A Braxton Family Affair, Too. Source:Getty

The Smith Family wasn’t the only clan giving couture. Toni Braxton, along with her sons Denim and Diezel, also brought some serious style. Each wore a light tan suit tailored to perfection. While the boys rocked white collared shirts under their suits, Ms. Toni opted for a more bare choice.

4. Tiffany Haddish Gives Glitz And Glam.

Tiffany Haddish Gives Glitz And Glam. Source:Getty

Tiffany Haddish shined on the LA blue carpet. The supporting star wore a metallic rose gold gown with a sweetheart neckline and drapery. The gown’s connecting skirt and neck detail elevated the fabulous look.

5. Jada Pinkett Smith Gives Fierce Ethereal.

Jada Pinkett Smith Gives Fierce Ethereal. Source:Getty

Jada Pinkett Smith arrived at the Los Angeles premiere in a sheer, ethereal gown by Iris Van Herpen. Showing Jada’s ever-evolving style, the dress was a masterclass in otherworldly elegance, sophisticated sexiness, and fierce flowy fashion.

6. Willow Smith Is A Walking Trend Time Capsule.

Willow Smith Is A Walking Trend Time Capsule. Source:Getty

Willow Smith chose a suit from Acne Studios’ FW24 RTW collection for her red carpet moment. The ensemble is a walking time capsule with its retro pattern, modern cut, and overall vintage feel. Willow’s afro, with its circular shape and funky style, also takes us through fashion and beauty eras.

7. Tatyana Ali’s Eggshell Suit Is Everything.

Tatyana Ali's Eggshell Suit Is Everything. Source:Getty

Tatyana Ali, who played alongside Will Smith in the Fresh Prince of Belair, also served on the event’s carpet. The actress wrote an eggshell suit with an oversized, funky blazer and matching relaxed-fit trousers. Her updo hairstyle complemented her overall look with soft curls framing her face.

8. BIA Takes Dark Drama To The Bright LA Carpet.

BIA Takes Dark Drama To The Bright LA Carpet. Source:Getty

BIA attended the LA Bad Boys: Ride Or Die premiere in a look that definitely turned heads. Contrasting the bright Miami theme and blue carpet, BIA chose a daring dark head-to-toe monochromatic ensemble from Luar. What girl doesn’t love a little drama?

9. The Johnsons Keep It Suited And Sexy.

The Johnsons Keep It Suited And Sexy. Source:Getty

Magic and Cookie Johnson are all smiles as they arrive at the star-studded premiere. Each wears suits that reflect their style and personalities. Magic looks debonair in a cream suit, while Cookie makes waves in a monochromatic aqua ensemble.

10. Gia Peppers Is Pretty In Pink.

Gia Peppers Is Pretty In Pink. Source:Getty

Gia Peppers was pretty pink while posing at the West Coast premiere. She wore a fitted sleeveless midi-length dress with a triangle bottom and slight ruffle details. She accessorized her look with silver accessories and strappy heels.

RELATED TAGS

bad boys premiere
More From TheMorningHustle

Leave a Reply

Trending Stories
Cardi B

Latest Rap Beef is Featuring, Cardi B VS BIA

20 items

‘Tales of Kenzera: ZAU’ Director Abubakar Salim Counters “Constant Harassment” By Lowering The Price of His Game, X Rallies Behind Him

28 items

Tulsa Today: Ashli Sims Of Build In Tulsa Explains Why The City Means More Than Its 103-Year-Old Trauma

Donald Trump’s Appeal Of Hush Money Verdict May Be Decided By Court Of Black Women Judges

Shaunie Henderson On Overcoming Her Fears And Releasing Her Memoir

Yung Miami Sends Her Son To 5th Grade Prom In Style

Tina Knowles Says Blue Ivy Calls Her Social Media Posts ‘Wack’ Sometimes

10 Ways To Support Your LGBTQIA+ Family And Friends

View All

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close