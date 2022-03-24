The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

It wouldn’t be awards season without the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon and today our favorite melanated queens were out and about in celebration of the annual event and per usual, they all looked stunning!

Every year, Essence brings out the best and the brightest in celebration of Black Women in Hollywood for all of their amazing contributions to the industry. And this year was no different, with many of our favorite Hollywood beauties gracing the scene with their presence as they served looks, hair, face, and confidence while instantly becoming our style goals. From Meagan Good who rocked a sexy blue two-piece number to Nia Long who dazzled in a white strapless dress to Serena Williams who served her best fashion look in a hot pink number, the gworls showed up and showed dout and we’re loving all of their looks! WHile we can’t pick just one favorite from the festivities, let’s take a look at some of the best looks from the annual event!

Red Carpet Rundown: Our Favorite Looks From The Essence Black Women In Hollywood Luncheon was originally published on hellobeautiful.com