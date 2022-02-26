Red Carpet Rundown: The Hottest Looks From The 2022 NAACP Image Awards

The red carpet for the 2022 NAACP Image Awards is well underway and some of our favorite celebrities are showing up and showing out when it comes to serving looks and giving us fashion goals for one of the industry’s biggest nights.
Tonight’s NAACP Image Awards will honor achievements by people of color in culture and entertainment from more than 80 categories. The annual awards ceremony will feature the likes of our faves such as Issa Rae, Kevin Hart, Taraji P. Henson, and more who will be recognized for their achievements in the entertainment industry. The awards special will also bring out a few of our other favorites and the biggest names in Black entertainment including Meagan Good, Bianca Lawson, Daniel Kaluuya, and R&B queen Mary J. Blige, who’s also set to take the stage during the live telecast. Black-ish star Anthony Anderson is set to host the live event, which airs tonight at 8 pm ET on BET.
While we settle in and prepare to watch the show live, let’s recap some of the hottest red carpet looks from the evening!
1. Miles BrownSource:Getty
Black-ish star Miles Brown kept it casual and cute on the 53rd NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet in a black and white pants look.
2. Shoniqua ShandaiSource:Getty
Actress Shoniqua Shandai graced the 53rd NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet in a stunning purple princess-like ball gown and served face and full glam as she posed for photos.
3. Amber Stevens WestSource:Getty
Amber Stevens West strutted her stuff on the red carpet of the 53rd annual NAACP Image Awards in this all-black gown that featured an asymmetrical shoulder and thigh-high slit.
4. Erika AlexanderSource:Getty
Erika Alexander was all smiles and looked stunning in this sparkling silver dress as she arrived on the red carpet of the 53rd NAACP Image Awards.
5. Joseph David-JonesSource:Getty
Joseph David-Jones looked fly as ever in a powder blue suit while closing out Black History Month with a bang at the 53rd NAACP Image Awards.
6. Meagan GoodSource:Getty
Meagan Good looked gorgeous in an all-pink gown that featured a deep v neckline, a key hole front, and a thigh-high slit. She wore her hair in a faux goddess locs hairstyle and was all smiles as she graced the carpet for one of the industry’s biggest nights in Black entertainment.
7. Daniel KaluuyaSource:Getty
Actor Daniel Kaluuya looked dapper in a black and white tux jacket that he paired with black slacks.
8. Bianca LawsonSource:Getty
The effortless Bianca Lawson attended the 53rd NAACP Image Awards in a green gown and looked stunning as she served face and style while posing for pics ahead of the big evening.
9. Jemele HillSource:Getty
Journalist Jemele Hill also looked flawless as she kept it casual cute and posed for the cameras ahead of the big night in Black entertainment.
10. Marsai MartinSource:Fashion Bomb Daily IG
Marsai Martin looked gorgeous in a custom pink Dolce and Gabbana as styled by Bryon Javar. She wore her hair in a high bun and served face as she graced the carpet at the annual awards show.
11. Kerry WashingtonSource:Fashion Bomb Daily IG
Kerry Washington’s look was everything! The actress graced the carpet of the NNACP Image Awards in a flowing pink SS ’22 Zuhair Murad gown.
12. Issa RaeSource:MEFeater IG
Issa Rae also looked pretty in pink as she graced the NAACP Image Awards in this flowing high low dress that featured a sweetheart neckline. She wore her hair in a low, curly pony tail and rocked minimal jewelry for an elegant look for the evening.
13. Tracee Ellis RossSource:Tracee Ellis Ross IG
Tracee Ellis Ross gave us glam all the way from Italy in this blue YSL jumpsuit. The actress dialed in for a 2:30 a.m. Zoom room and still managed to steal the show in her fashionable ensemble, even virtually!
14. Mary J. BligeSource:Fashion Bomb Daily IG
Mary J. Blige looked stunning as usual in this purple and black scoop neck Tony Ward gown for the big evening. She made the look even more elegant by donning a fierce up ‘do and minimal jewelry.