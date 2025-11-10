Red Carpet Rundown: Top Looks From The 2025 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards

When Glamour throws a party, the girlies are going to show up — and show out. The 2025 Glamour Women of the Year Awards lit up New York City on November 4, celebrating women being women. From entertainment and fashion to beauty and entrepreneurship, it was a night to honor the ones who lead, shift conversations, change the game, and keep people talking — all while doing it in style. And while the honorees inspired us, the red carpet had its own spotlight moment. The looks were giving everything we needed and more.

This year’s event honored the woman behind some of the most iconic faces in fashion, such as legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath. Known for her visionary artistry, Pat had everyone googling how to recreate her signature porcelain skin look that went viral after the Maison Margiela runway show. She’s now the creative mind behind Louis Vuitton’s new makeup line, cementing her reign as the retail and beauty boss.

Other honorees included international sensation Tyla, who continues to captivate the world with her sound and style, and several WNBA stars who score in sports and style.

When it comes to the fashion, this year’s carpet belonged to the girls. Jordyn Woods, Jodie Woods, Olandria Carthen, and Isan Elba were just a few of the head-turning stars who gave us elegance, style, and attitutde.

Olandria Carthen In Voluminous Red Siriano

Love Island USA star Olandria Carthen continues to play with fashion designers and luxury looks. After walking in September NYFW with Sergio Hudson and attending the CFDA Awards with Brandon Blackwood, she slayed the Glamour event in Christian Siriano.

The rich oil-slick fabric shifted between deep crimson and plum and was breathtaking. The corseted bodice sculpted her perfectly, while layers of gathered satin and floral draping at the hip added major fabulousness.

Her hair was swept into a voluminous updo, showing off her melanin glow and soft-smoked eye. A diamond drop necklace framed her neckline, while long nude nails added that polished finishing touch. Olandria remains a fashion star to watch – and we are here for it.

Jordyn Woods Has The Girls Green With Envy

Entrepreneur and model Jordyn Woods also shut down the Glamour carpet. She looked every bit the modern goddess in a deep emerald green sequined gown. The body-hugging silhouette accentuated her curves, while a dramatic train trailed behind her — soft, voluminous, and unapologetically extra. The halter neckline added a sultry touch, balancing the full-on glamour with sleek sophistication.

Her hair was pulled into a high ponytail, keeping all eyes on her bronzed skin and subtle glam — think soft contour, nude glossy lips, and lashes for days.

1. Pat McGrath Is Chic & Sophisticated Source:Getty Pat McGrath looked demure, chic, and sophisticated in black. The makeup artist wears and oversized black satin tunic and matching black skirt. 2. JaNa Craig In Black & Platinum Blonde Source:Getty JaNa Craig bet on black wearing a stunning strapless black gown. The ruched detailing hugged her shape, and her platinum-blonde updo made the whole look pop. A diamond choker and matching bracelet added timeless sparkle. 3. Tyla In Sage Green Source:Getty Women of the Year honoree Tyla glowed in a sage green beaded gown with a slight chevron-pattern shimmer that felt fresh and ethereal. Her braided-bob hairstyle stole the show – sleek cornrows melting into a wet-look bob that framed her face perfectly. Layers of pearl necklaces added a playful yet elevated touch. 4. Jodie Woods In Crochet Seafoam Source:Getty Jodie Woods is giving face – and style – in this stand out fit. Jodie rocked a seafoam crochet gown with strategic cutouts that flexed her figure while keeping things fashion-forward. The slicked bun and diamond accents were the perfect modern twist on a classic silhouette. 5. Isan Elba Is A Chocolate Goddess Source:Getty Isan Elba delivered soft sensuality in a form-fitting brown sheer gown with a thigh-high slit and high neckline. The see-through paneling and second-skin fit celebrated her curves, while her wavy hair and glowy bronze glam made the look melt into her skin tone beautifully.