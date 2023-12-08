Arts & Entertainment

Red Carpet Rundown: Victoria Monet, Kerry Washington And More Stun At Hollywood Reporter’s Women In Entertainment Gala

Published on December 8, 2023

US-ENTERTAINMENT-WOMEN-GALA

Source: MICHAEL TRAN / Getty


The stars brought style to the red carpet of Hollywood Reporter’s Women In Entertainment Gala. The annual fete aims to champion women making influential and inspiring strides in the entertainment industry.

Among those honored was Kerry Washington, who received the Equity in Entertainment Award for using her platform to advocate for underrepresented communities in the entertainment industry. While accepting the award, Washington explained why equity is more complex than we think. “Equity asks us to pause and to see each other, to consider each other’s unique circumstances. Because, let’s be clear, this is not a level playing field. We are not, in real life, on equal ground. Many of us — because of our gender, because of our race, our socioeconomic reality, our ZIP code, our sexuality, our religion, our physical ability, our personal traumas — many of us are born in a ditch, a deep ditch that has been carved out by systems of inequity. And, don’t get me wrong, I know who we are scrappy, we know how to climb and jump and reach, but we also need boxes. We might still need some of those boxes at times,” she said.

The Hollywood Reporter's Women In Entertainment 2023 - Inside

Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty


Washington’s speech was just as good as her red carpet look. The iconic actress always commits to bringing the drama regarding style, and her floral lilac Prada gown is proof. She wasn’t the only one to make a bold statement on the carpet. Kenya Moore, Jurnee Smollett, and Vivica Fox show us why every woman needs a power suit in their closet, while Victoria Monét proves that going nude is always a great idea.

In case you missed it, here are the best looks from Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment gala.

Hollywood Reporter’s Women In Entertainment Gala

1. Yaya DaCosta

Yaya DaCosta Source:Getty

Yaya DaCosta’s eye-catching printed dress was a hit at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala at The Beverly Hills Hotel. 

2. Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington Source:Getty

Kerry Washington went for a dainty floral Prada dress at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala.

3. Victoria Monét

Victoria Monét Source:Getty

Victoria Monét opted for a nude monochrome Mugler look that melted perfectly into her melanin. 

4. Tia Mowry

Tia Mowry Source:Getty

Tia Mowry got the monochrome memo. The actress wore a brown dress partnered with a matching leather jacket.  

5. Jurnee Smollett

Jurnee Smollett Source:Getty

Jurnee Smollett put the power in this 3-piece, cream-colored Zimmerman suit. 

6. Vivica Fox

Vivica Fox Source:Getty

Vivica Fox went for a stylish 3-piece Retrofete suit partnered with a Versace bag and YSL platforms.

7. Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose Source:Getty

Ariana DeBose rocked a sleek powder blue Rowen Rose set.

8. Kenya Moore

Kenya Moore Source:Getty

Kenya Moore also stunned in a cream-colored suit.

9. Robin Thede

Robin Thede Source:Getty

Robin Thede oozed opulence in a purple Jason Wu gown. 

