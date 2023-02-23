The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

However, Nike continues to surprisingly release sneakers weeks before they’re meant to hit shelves, and the latest is the Reimagined Air Jordan 3 ‘White Cement.’

The White Cement 3s are one of the most sought-after and iconic colorways in the Jordan line after debuting more than 30 years ago. The pair stays faithful to the original with the cement gray elephant print across the toe and the heel, a clean white upper, and iconic red Jumpman atop the tongue with a white liner.

Jordan Brand did switch things up and stay in focus with the Reimagined line by slightly aging the sneakers for nostalgia, so the upper has a bit of a tint and red eyelets. The vintage aesthetic, which has an aged look, is most noticeable on the midsole.

Sneaker purists will also be happy to know that the heel tab reads “NIKE AIR,” just like the OGs, instead of the Jumpman logo that many Retro 3s have.

The shock drop saw many sneakerheads miss out on the coveted pair of sneakers and even alleged that they were notified of the release minutes after it went live, significantly lowering the chances of scoring a pair.

Now they’ll have to wait until the global launch on Saturday, March 11, to hopefully score a $210 win.

See how angry sneakerheads are about catching an L on the latest Jordan release below.

“Reimagined” Air Jordan 3 White Cement Shock Drops, Sneakerheads Roast SNKRS App was originally published on cassiuslife.com