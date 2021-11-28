THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack, Angie Ange, and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

We’d like to open up this post by showing our support for Rico Nasty as she’s one of the most talented artists of her generation. Fans are rallying around the Washington, D.C. native after she posted and deleted some troubling messages while traveling on tour with Playboi Carti

Rico Nasty is currently out on tour for Carti’s King Vamp tour where she shared a series of tweets, and we must warn the messages within might be triggering to some regarding their theme.

“I wish I was dead just as much as y’all do trust me…Y’all win,” Rico tweeted on Saturday (Nov. 27), presumably a response to how fans have been responding to her on tour.

She added in another pair of tweets, “I dead ass need at least two hours out of each day. To just cry” “Crazy how I wanted a tour bus my whole life and now I just be on the tour bus crying myself to sleep every night.”

During a tour stop in Portland, Ore., a fan threw a bottle at the Nightmare Vacation artist, prompting her to stop the show. Along the way, rowdy fans have booed Rico while calling for Carti, and the disrespect has seemed to reach an apex.

While some fans are calling out Playboi Carti for not showing support to his fellow artist, many more are rallying around Rico Nasty in this time of need. It doesn’t add up because Rico is one of the better live performers of her era and has just as much talent as any top-tier act in the game.

Check out the reactions below.

—

Photo: Getty

Rico Nasty Tweets & Deletes Troubling Messages Regarding Tour With Playboi Carti was originally published on hiphopwired.com