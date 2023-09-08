Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Name Newborn Son Riot Rose, Social Media Chimes In

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

According to multiple reports, the couple’s second son was born Aug. 1, which differs from reports that said he was born Aug. 3.

They chose the name Riot Rose Mayers, according to TMZ. That reflects what seems to be their baby naming philosophy of naming their children with names that start with “R,” which makes sense as both Rihanna and A$AP’s given names begin with that letter.

According to the birth certificate, Riot was born on Aug. 1 at 7:41 a.m. He was delivered by Dr. Thais Aliabadi, who is also the OB/GYN of record for Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and Noor Alfallah, who had a baby with legendary actor Al Pacino in June.

Rihanna “announced” her pregnancy during the Super Bowl LVII halftime show. Though she did several pre-game interviews, she didn’t show her growing belly until the actual show, leading to furious social media speculation during the show. After the game, she and A$AP confirmed the pregnancy to The Hollywood Reporter.

The couple said several months ago that they wouldn’t be formally announcing the birth of their second child, who follows older brother RZA, now 16 months.

“Rihanna and ASAP will spend the early days of parenthood out of the public eye and won’t make any immediate plans to debut the new baby,” Entertainment Tonight reported, saying that the announcement might happen more formally around the time of Rihanna’s annual Clara Lionel Foundation gala.

What Rihanna has announced post-birth is a return to her partnership with Puma, Fenty X Puma. On her IG account, she said she’s releasing a new Avanti.

It’s a combination of the King football boot worn by soccer legends Eusebio, Pelé and Diego Maradona. The shoe was first released by Jil Sander, but in Rihanna’s version, she adds her own spin on the leather and outsole. The Avanti is due out on Sept. 15.

See how social media is reacting to the baby’s name below.

