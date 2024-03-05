Rihanna Performs First Full Concert in Years at Private Billionaire Ambani’s Wedding Party in India

Taking the stage in India for her first major live performance since the 2023 Super Bowl, Rihanna wowed the crowd with rare fan favorites like “Stay,” “Umbrella,” and “Consideration,” all captured on camera by lucky attendees and shared widely on social media.

Bringing elements from her Super Bowl set, Rihanna grooved to hits like “Work” and “Wild Thoughts,” showcasing the same dance moves choreographed by Parris Goebel. Dressed in a breathtaking green gown adorned with beads, she ended the night with a pop of vibrant pink, joined by the Ambani family for a memorable photo op.

The event, held in Jamnagar, India, kicked off a three-day celebration for the upcoming wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, drawing a star-studded guest list that included Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg. Speculation swirled about the cost of Rihanna’s performance, with estimates starting at a whopping six million dollars. Considering the Ambani family’s reputation for extravagant celebrations, such speculation seemed fitting. Anant, the youngest of Mukesh Ambani’s children, enjoys a hefty fortune thanks to his father’s extensive business ventures, with Forbes pegging his net worth at around $116 billion.