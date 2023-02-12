HomeCelebrity News

Rihanna Confirms Pregnancy After Twitter Notices The Big Game Belly Bump

 
AMFOOT-NFL-SUPERBOWL-LVII-CHIEFS-EAGLES-ENTERTAINMENT-HALFTIME

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

Is Rihanna pregnant? According to one of her reps – she is!

During her halftime performance during Super Bowl XVII, fans on social media speculated that, based on her appearance, superstar Rihanna might be pregnant.

Rihanna gave birth to a baby boy with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky back in May, but it looks like the happy couple is getting ready for baby number 2!

Keep scrolling to see some social media reactions!

