Celebrating Samuel L. Jackson’s 74th Birthday With Some Of His Most Iconic Lines, Characters & Performances

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

One of the most widely recognized actors of his generation turns 74 today!

Samuel Leroy Jackson was born in Washington, D.C but was raised by his mother in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Jackson would eventually attend Morehouse College, majoring in marine biology. He switched his major to architecture before he joined a local acting group to earn extra points in a class, finally settling on drama. He began acting on stage. Upon graduation in 1972, appeared in several television films, and made his feature film debut in the blaxploitation independent film Together for Days. In 1976, he moved from Atlanta to New York and worked on stage for the next decade.

In the 1990s, Jackson really became a household name. He got his first starring role in the comedy National Lampoon’s Loaded Weapon 1. It wasn’t until he starred as Jules Winnfield in 1994’s Pulp Fiction (his 13th film) that he really broke out though. His performance in the film made him internationally recognized and he received praise from critics. He was nominated for both an Academy and Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor. The rest was then history, as the people say.

Jackson has since gone on to become the third highest-grossing actor of all time, with the films in in which he has appeared collectively grossing over $27 billion worldwide. He has also received numerous awards and accolades including an honorary Oscar that he was presented earlier this year. Jackson’s long and highly successful career has made it nearly impossible for fans to choose what their favorite characters and performances from him are. To celebrate one of the absolute goats on his 74th birthday, we put together a gallery of some of ours. Enjoy!

HAPPY MF BIRTHDAY TO SAMUEL MF JACKSON!

Celebrating Samuel L. Jackson’s 74th Birthday With Some Of His Most Iconic Lines, Characters & Performances was originally published on globalgrind.com