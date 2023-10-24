School Pride: Urban Outfitters Taps HBCU Designers For Latest Capsule Collection

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Urban Outfitters arrives with its Summer Class Collection with a nod to HBCU s.

The collection results from UO tapping five students from its 2022 Summer Internship Program to design gear highlighting historically Black colleges and universities. Each student got the chance to create five or six limited-edition pieces representing the school they attended.

Morehouse College, Tennessee State University, North Carolina Central University, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University and Hampton University participated in UO’s movement, with the internship lasting 10 weeks.

It gave the kids a chance to work with several UO departments, offering up an idea of the steps taken to bring something to market upon returning to UO’s Philly headquarters to see their designs come to life.

“During the course of their internship, the students worked closely with the UO Buying and Design Teams, blending their creativity with industry expertise to create a collection that captures the essence of each participating institution,” reads the press release. “The result is a captivating array of designs, including outerwear, graphic tees, loungewear, and on-campus accessories such as hats, scarves, and water bottles, all infused with vibrant school colors, mascots, and mottos that not only call attention to the unique talents of these budding designers but celebrates the rich cultural heritage, traditions, and resilience of their HBCUs.”

The lucky participants include Hampton’s Sade Holt, who studies business management, Bishr Burns, a biology major and Virginia native, Mike Tambashe, a designer who reps NCCU heavy; TSU’s Faith Reeves, who earned a degree in Fashion and Communications; and Mya Harris who got the chance to use the Aggies colors and mascots in her designs.

Get a better look at the collection –consisting of denim jackets, pants, hats and a twist on the Champion’s iconic collegiate crewnecks– below.

And cop your favorites here.

