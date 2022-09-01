The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

The 40-year-old has been dominating the sport in four different decades and has decided to hang up her kicks for the last time once the US Open comes to a close. Her pure talent landed her a deal with Nike, which led to her stunting in sneakers many times over the years.

After all, who else collabs with Virgil Abloh and gets a custom pair of Air Jordan 1s from Michael Jordan himself after beating their sister to win the Australian Open?

More than the dedication it took her to get to the top of the sport, the occasion was even more momentous because it was her 23rd Grand Slam. And real ones know how much that number means to His Airness.

“Winning is hard. It takes years of hard work, mental toughness, and a willingness to accept the fact that you hate to lose. Congrats with much respect on winning number 23. It would be a privilege to keep watching your determination on the court. Your friend, Michael Jordan,” read the personal note attached to the elaborate box.

But that’s just the beginning. To celebrate Serena’s forthcoming retirement, we gathered some of her best sneaker moments below.

Game, Set, Match: Serena Williams’ Greatest Sneaker Moments was originally published on cassiuslife.com