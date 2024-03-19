The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Here’s Why Sexxy Red Won’t Reveal Identity Of Her Baby’s Father

St. Louis rapper Sexyy Red has been busy, busy.

Although she’s been releasing music since 2018, 2023 was her year. She dropped the Tay Keith produced Pound Town just over a year ago, and the rest has been history. Since her first taste of viral fame Red has collaborated with many of music’s biggest acts, including Drake, Moneyybag Yo, NLE Choppa, DaBaby, and more.

And, oh yeah, she also had a baby!

Sexyy Red’s second child was born on February 5. The news of her pregnancy shocked fans and came out while she was touring with Drake. The Toronto rapper even featured a portion of her in the hospital just after the baby was born.

The music video even sparked rumors that Drake was the father of Red’s new baby, but of course, those are all just rumors.

Keep scrolling down to check out the video for Rich Baby Daddy featuring Drake, Sexyy Red, and SZA.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing!

But many are still asking the question – who is Sexyy Red’s baby daddy!?

According to the rap queen, we may never know the answer.

As reported by Billboard, Sexyy Red simply doesn’t want anyone in her business. With the way the internet and social media are set up these days can anyone blame her?

In a conversation with Billboard after her set at Rolling Loud, Red plainly stated why no one knows who her child’s father is.

“Cause I don’t need anyone in my business — like why you want to be so nosy? Mind your fucking business.”

Well… you can’t really argue with that!

Check out Sexyy Red’s music videos and

RELATED: Joyner Lucas ft. Conway The Machine “Sticks & Stones,” Sexyy Red ft. Summer Walker “I Might” & More | Daily Visuals 3.4.24

RELATED: Sexyy Red Says Goodbye To Her Red Hair For Maternity Shoot

Here’s Why Sexyy Red Won’t Reveal Identity Of Her Baby’s Father was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com