A day after Sexyy Red professed her (sort of) undying support for Donald Trump, the St. Louis rapper was once again trending on social media for all the wrong reasons as she apparently leaked her own sex tape.
This past Wednesday night (October 4), followers of Red were shocked when the “Pound Town” rapper posted a pretty explicit video on her IG stories that seemed to be Red getting her pound town on forreal and social media blew it’s gasket. Many of her fans immediately took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express their disbelief, shock, and of course some very comedic commentary and posts.
Of course, the video was taken down not too long after it was posted as someone must’ve brought the matter to Red’s attention ASAP, but the damage was done and she was the topic of discussion on social media all night long.
Naturally, Sexyy took to her X page to let everyone know that it wasn’t her who posted the content saying “I’m so heartbroken anybody that kno me knows I wouldn’t do no goofy sht like that.”
Well, that’s one way to get Donald Trump’s attention, that’s for sure. Just sayin.’
Whether or not she accidentally posted that clip or someone did her dirty is anyone’s guess, but it happened and social media is on the case with their thoughts and it’s been stirring up debates about consent, and lewd jokes.
Check out some of the reactions to Sexyy Red’s leaked sex tape below and let us know your thoughts on the incident in the comments section.
Sexyy Red Sex Tape Leaks On IG, X Chimes In While She’s Heartbroken was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1. First and foremost…
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
Cardi B & Offset Caught On Camera
-
Finding Mimi: Women Who Could Play Mariah Carey In Her TV Biopic Directed By Lee Daniels
-
Tight Ends: Miami Dolphin Tyreek Hill Wants To Become Porn Star After Retiring, Social Media Has Thoughts
-
Violent White Folks Who Were Taken Into Custody With Loving Care By Police
-
When The Family Feuds: 10 Public Celebrity Sibling Beefs That Got Ugly
-
Cards With The Stars: Jay-Z, Meek Mill & Michael Rubin Host REFORM Alliance’s Casino Night Gala
-
Red Carpet Rundown: See What Celebrities Wore To The 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards