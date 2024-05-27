Shenseea Debuts New Album “Never Gets Late Here” [Listen]

The dancehall queen, Shenseea is back with her second recording album “Never Gets Late Here”. Coming 2 years after her debut album “ALPHA”, the 14 tracklist is what we’ve needed!
As ShenYengs know, the Jamaican songstress/rapper has been very busy over these past 2 years! Shenseea’s rendition of Bob Marley & The Wailers’ “No Woman No Cry” for The “Bob Marley: One Love” film, was the perfect match! Plus with new singles like “Waistline”, “Curious” and many more, it was only time before all the music came together for a full completed project! With features from Masicka, Di Genius, Coi Leray, Anitta, WizKid and her son Rajeiro, every song tells a story that brings in the paradise of The Caribbean, raw hip-hop and the love of R&B.
Continue scrolling for the full album below:
1. Face Lift
2. Hit & Run ft. Masicka, Di Genius
3. Tap Out
4. Neva Neva
5. Die For You
6. Keep A Place
7. Dolla
8. Loyalty
9. Flava ft. Coi Leray
10. NaNa
11. Red Flag (with Anitta)
12. Stars
13. Heaven On Earth
14. Work Me Out (with WizKid)
