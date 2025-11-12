Listen Live
Close
Music

Pretty Poodle Playlist: Music From Members of Sigma Gamma Rho

Published on November 12, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

 

On this day (Nov. 12) in 1922, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated was founded at Butler University in Indianapolis, IN. With the motto, “Greater Service, Greater Progress,” the ladies of SGRho have exemplified excellence in every field, including music.

Among its 100,000+ members worldwide are some notable figures in the music industry, from R&B to Gospel to Hip-Hop. In honor of Sigma Gamma Rho’s Founders’ Day, here is a playlist featuring some of our favorite poodles!

RELATED ARTICLES: 

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. Announces 2024 Honorary Members

Famous Members Of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. [PHOTOS]

Pretty Poodle Playlist: Music From Members of Sigma Gamma Rho was originally published on foxync.com

1. Martha Reeves

2. Marilyn McCoo

3. Maysa

4. Fantasia

5. Kelly Price

6. Brownstone

Note: The current lineup that was initiated includes Nicci Gilbert, Arin Jackson, and Teisha Brown

7. Marsha Ambrosius

8. MC Lyte

9. DJ Spinderella (of Salt N Pepa)

10. LaTavia Roberson (Formerly of Destiny’s Child)

11. Jekalyn Carr

12. Maranda Curtis

13. Vanessa Bell Armstrong

More from The Morning Hustle
More From TheMorningHustle
Trending Stories

Wendy Williams Dementia A Misdiagnosis, Says Top Neurologist

16 Items

2026 Grammy Nominations Announced: Doechii, SZA & Summer Walker Lead The Pack

19 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 118

12 Items

Locked Up: 12 Celebrities Serving Life In Prison

11 Items

Simone Biles Keeps It Real About Her Cosmetic Procedures, Social Media Refuses To Mind Its Business

Queen Naija Morning Hustle Interview Graphic
30:17

Queen Naija Gets Real About Social Media, Turning 30, & New EP

FAA Reduces Flight Capacity by 10% at 40 Major Airports Amid Shutdown

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-AWARDS-MTV-VMA

Climbing the Fence and Cutting the Check: Safaree’s Child Support Drama

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close