Skip Bayless Says Ja Morant May Be a Crip Gang Member

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of the hosts providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

, the long-time talking sports head who took his LeBron-hating antics from ESPN to FOX Sports in 2016, has now turned his ire to troubled Memphis Grizzlies star

Today during his show with Shannon Sharpe, Bayless made comments about Morant’s potential involvement with a gang. He questioned whether Morant was a member of the Crips, an accusation that’s sent Twitter into an uproar.

Morant, 23, has had a rough couple of months. His trouble seems to have started when his entourage was accused of pointing a gun at staff members of the Indiana Pacers at the end of January. About a month later reports surfaced that Morant – while playing pick-up basketball games at his home – beat up a 17-year-old before retreating to his house to allegedly get a firearm. No charges were filed for either incident.

Last week Morant was on Instagram live brandishing a gun to more than 1600 live viewers, an act that’s landed him a minimum 2-game suspension from the Grizzlies. His team announced today that Morant will also be benched indefinitely for the act.

“And remember, he’s thrown up the crip sign. I’ve seen him throw it up two or three times,” Bayless said. “I probably missed some other times. What does that mean? Does that mean that he wants to associate with the Crips?”

Interesting questions indeed.

It didn’t take long for social media to react. Keep scrolling to see what Twitter had to say, and let us know if you agree or disagree with Skip Bayless’ questions of whether or not Ja Morant is indeed a member of the Crips.

Skip Bayless Says Ja Morant May Be a Crip Gang Member was originally published on wzakcleveland.com