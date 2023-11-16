SmoKINGS: 25 of Hip Hop’s Hottest Cannabis Connoisseurs

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Hip-Hop has always had a fond love for Marijuana. From advocating its use in song lyrics, to promoting the sale of it via personal brands, Mary Jane has been apart of Hip-Hop culture for as long as it’s existed.

Many artists partake in smoking marijuana for the euphoria, some artists believe it enhances their ability to write a song, record, even perform. Some rappers, such as Lil Wayne find a way to incorporate the motions of smoking, to represent their branding on a song. When you hear a lighter flick and an inhale on a song, you know Lil Wayne is about to spit a fire sixteen!

Some artists, like Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, and Master P, have taken their love for the plant and decided to turn it into a profit, conducting business behind the ‘bud’ and expanding their entrepreneurial endeavors.

Check out 25 of Hip-Hop’s hottest Cannabis Connoisseurs below!

