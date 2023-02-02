The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

When it comes to property, the R&B singer wins as he retains ownership of three of the couple’s four homes and a Bentley. However, he makes up for it by forking over a bunch of cash, $1.6 million to be exact.

She gets the other home they shared and $20,000 for moving expenses. Since he’s keeping the 2022 Bentley Bentayga, he’s also giving her another $150,000 to buy a new ride. Williams will also get $5,000 a month in alimony for the next three years.

The former couple also shares three kids, and Ne-Yo will have to ensure their lifestyle remains the same too, so he’ll pay $12,000 a month in child support and cover the school expenses. The divorced pair will maintain joint custody, but there’s a clause in the paperwork that neither can bring a new partner around the kids until they’re engaged, married or get the other’s permission.

After getting married in 2016, in February 2020, Ne-Yo announced that he and Williams would end their marriage. However, he changed his mind once the COVID-19 pandemic began and they were under quarantine together.

“Before the quarantine happened, we were definitely talking divorce, and the quarantine forced us to sit still, block out the noise from the world – you know the world can get very, very loud, and we tend to let the world’s opinion mean more in certain situations than it should,” he said on CBS’ The Talk.

The two even had another child named Isabella Rose Smith, born the following year.

However, the divorce was initiated by Crystal back in August 2022 when she claimed Ne-Yo cheated on her and fathered another child.

See how Twitter‘s reacting to the divorce below.

So Sick: Ne-Yo To Cough Up Nearly $2M After Divorce Finalized, Twitter Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com