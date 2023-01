Put Some Respect On Missy Elliott’s Name With This List Of Hits

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Notable artist, songwriter and producer Missy Elliott is trending on Twitter today (Jan. 6) thanks to the Barbs. Nicki Minaj reached a new career milestone, beating out Missy for female rapper with the most years charting on the Billboard Hot 100 list. Since Missy is trending, we figured we’d celebrate with a list of some of her biggest hits inside.

On Jan. 4, Chart Data confirmed Nicki’s latest accomplishment with a tweet, which notates her well-deserved success. She has had a single on the charts for 14 consecutive years.

The Chart Data tweet reads: “Nicki Minaj becomes the female rapper with the most consecutive years charting a single on the Hot 100 (2010-2023), breaking a tie with Missy Elliott (1996*-2008).”

Nicki’s latest single “Super Freaky Girl” is what carried her to the top, rising above Missy. The song debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100 and it is now at NO. 51, but has been charting for 20 weeks since its August 2022 release. The hit single lso made chart history after becoming the first female solo rap song to debut atop the Hot 100 since Lauryn Hill did it in 1998 with “Doo Wop (That Thing).”

Following in the footsteps of Missy’s innovative and collaborative career, Minaj teamed up with Maluma and Myriam Fares to make the 2022 FIFA World Cup official Fan Festival anthem “Tukoh Taka.” The song also made history by being the first World Cup song featuring English, Spanish, and Arabic lyrics.

Nicki has proven herself to a be a household name and international superstar, but she doesn’t forget the artist who have paved the way. She acknowledged the VA rapper for being a female pioneer in hip hop music. After Nicki won the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 VMAs, Missy congratulated her on the achievement. Nicki subsequently thanked her for kicking down the door.

“Mumbling & cackling,” Nicki commented. “Nah omg thank you, Missy. You kicked down this [door]. Nothing but Love & Respect for your iconic artistry. #VMAs #NickiVmas #VideoVanguard.”

Elliott won the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2019 VMAs and became the first female rapper to do so.

Barbs are creating unnecessary drama between the two legendary talents, saying that Missy is jealous of Nicki’s success. Some fans seem to believe that Missy isn’t comparable to the Nicki and that her career “flopped.”

However, as we stated above, it is clear they both have love and respect for one another. Also, Missy has paved the way. Let’s put some respect on her name.

Check out a list of Missy Elliott’s greatest hits below:

Put Some Respect On Missy Elliott’s Name With This List Of Hits was originally published on globalgrind.com