Polished Players: A List of Professional Athletes Who Paint Their Nails

In a country where the nickname of our nation is ‘the land of the free’, citizens exercise their freedom in many avenues, relating to religion, speech, and most controversially, appearance.

Although there was no specific rule for who could use nail polish during its creation, It was ‘commonly believed’ that fingernail painting was a female-oriented activity that was reserved exclusively for women.

It wasn’t until we seen pop culture icons such as Kurt Cobain and NBA Legend Dennis Rodman sport nail polish, that caused the public to raise questions around what is masculine, what is feminine, and gender conformity as a whole.

Who was the first man to paint his nails?

The Babylonian warriors reveal the earliest records of men grooming their nails. Dating back to around 3500 BC, Babylonian warriors would prepare for battle with beauty rituals. “Warriors adorned their nails with ground minerals as part of a pre-battle ritual designed to intimidate their enemies” according to a 2018 paper from The University of Rochester Medical Center.

So although nail grooming dates back centuries, there has been an uptick in discussion recently, revolving around men painting their fingernails, specifically athletes.

With this incoming class of rookie professional athletes, NFL QB Caleb Williams, and NBA Guard Jared McCain have spearheaded the most recent debate around athletes and nail polish.

Traditionally being viewed as a feminine pastime, there seems to be a disconnect to most people who are conservative on this topic. Failing to understand that this activity has no direct correlation to their athletic performance. Some male athletes take pride in this leisure activity as forms of self-care, showcasing their individuality, or to concede bad habits.

This was the case for Jared Mccain, who has been garnishing tons of attention again since the NBA Draft. It’s been well noted how much McCain enjoys expressing himself through nail painting. McCain landed a partnership deal with Sally Hansen before he was drafted 16th Overall by the Philadelphia 76ers.

On April 10th, McCain made a Instagram reel , revealing why he paints his nails.

“It helps me not bite my nails” McCain admitted. “I went to a salon one day and picked out a color, and I thought it looked nice. I know a lot of people disagree, a lot of people don’t like it. But I’m just gonna be myself and do what I think looks nice”.

Similarly for Caleb Williams, his fingernail painting came from curiosity, the only difference is, his service might’ve been complimentary.

“My mom does nails. Let’s just start it off there. She’s done it my whole life. It’s just kind of always been around me.” Williams said. “It was my last year of high school… Nobody else does it. I just kinda like to do new things”.

Although Williams may have been a trailblazer in his hometown, he was not the first athlete to paint his nails, and he sure won’t be the last.

Our team at RNB Philly created a list of male athletes that showcase their individuality by painting their nails.

Check out a list of Athletes Who Paint Their Nails below!

Polished Players: A List of Professional Athletes Who Paint Their Nails was originally published on rnbphilly.com