Spotify Hosts Inaugural All-RapCaviar Experience In Los Angeles [Gallery]

Fresh off the heels of the 2022 NBA Draft, Spotify and its flagship hip-hop playlist, RapCaviar, hosted its inaugural All-RapCaviar experience in Los Angeles last Thursday night (June 23) in honor of the global audio streaming service’s third annual All-RapCaviar lineup. Inspired by the All-NBA team that celebrates the best players in the league, the social-first initiative honored standout artists from the streaming giants’ uber-popular playlist, honoring Yeat as Rookie of the Year, Young Thug as Coach of the Year and Kendrick Lamar as MVP of the Year.

The venue was transformed into a physical manifestation of the All-RapCaviar campaign. From a sprawling half basketball court and a tricked-out locker room photo moment fully equipped with crystal-encrusted basketballs to a Hall of Fame wall featuring a Jeff Hamilton-designed letterman jacket customized for Drake, the experience was one of a kind. When guests took a break from the dancefloor they kicked back in the Xbox lounge to play an array of games on custom RapCaviar artist-wrapped consoles.

The evening culminated with show-stopping performances by Latto and Moneybagg Yo before VIPs, industry insiders, notable attendees, and top RapCaviar fans. Moneybagg Yo kicked off the night with a crowd-energizing set that included hits like ‘Time Today‘ and ‘Wockesha,’ plus a surprise appearance by GloRilla during a performance of ‘F.N.F. (Lets Go).’ Shortly after, Latto turned up the crowd with a medley of her top hits, including ‘777 Pt. 1‘ ‘It’s Givin,’ ‘B*tch From Da Souf‘ and her breakthrough single, ‘Big Energy.’ And, throughout the evening, DJs Zack Bia, Jadaboo, and Chase B kept the vibe going with the hottest RapCaviar tracks.

“Every rapper wants to be a baller and every baller wants to be a rapper. We kicked off the All-RapCaviar franchise on social two years ago but after seeing such a positive response from fans online, we decided to bring it to life for real,” says Carl Chery, Creative Director, Head of Urban Music at Spotify. “This is a digital campaign that taps our audience to share who they think should win MVP & Rookie of The Year; allowing fans to really share their opinions and encourage a little friendly debate online. We look forward to creating these moments for our listeners and recognizing a wide array of artists that have been featured on our RapCaviar playlist.”

Many notable guests and artists were spotted at the celebration. Check out photos from the event to see who all was in attendance!

