Star of Netflix’s ‘Beef’ Called Out For After 2014 Video of Him Talking About Raping A Black Woman Surfaces

David Cheo will be doing some serious apologizing after an old video exposed just how creepy he is.

*Trigger warning, contains video describing a graphic sexual assault.*

Netflix should be celebrating a win following the successful release of its latest original show, Beef, starring Steven Yeun and Ali Wong.

Instead, the streaming giant is receiving backlash after a 2014 video surfaced featuring David Cheo, one of the other stars of the series, detailing his “successful rape” of a Black woman.

The 46-year-old Korean-American actor and visual media artist immediately began trending on Twitter on Thursday, April 13, after Aura Bogado, a Latina journalist, shared the shocking video.

The extremely troubling conversation happened between Choe and his other Asian cohosts on his podcast DVDASA.

In the clip, Choe says, “But the thrill of possibly going to jail, that’s what achieved the erection quest.”

“Ew, you’re basically telling us that you’re a rapist now. And the only way to get your dick really hard– is rape,” his cohost, Asa Akira, a porn star, said in response.

“Yeah,” Choe answered back as if he said nothing wrong.

Someone off-camera then asks, “What did she look like?”

Choe responds, “Beautiful,” adding she was “Half-Black, half-white.”

“Like Leona Lewis,” Akira asks.

Ironically, she disclosed her rapey tendencies by discussing an encounter with a teenage boy earlier in the podcast episode.

The conversation, unfortunately, continues with the two men sitting across from Choe asking about his victim’s breast size, and he responds by saying she has “huge tiddies.”

Akira is uncomfortable at this point, saying, “What the fuck is wrong with you guys? Dave’s basically telling us he’s a rapist.”

Choe proudly claps back, saying he is “A successful rapist.”

Twitter Is Lighting David Cheo’s A** Up

As expected, social media, specifically Black Twitter, was not here for the shenanigans.

“David Choe’s rape confession is shocking to me. Like the culture we live in is horrific but to think you can just graphically detail how you raped someone and still wind up on starring in this TV show??? Jail for everyone involved,” one Twitter user wrote.

Some are even calling for Netflix to pull Beef from its service entirely.

“It’s crazy to me that David Choe could work for Facebook, CNN, Vice and everywhere else after admitting he allegedly raped a Black woman… If that woman had been white, they would’ve ended his ass… I surely watched “Beef” but @netflix needs to pull shit..IMMEDIATELY,” another user said in a tweet.

David Choe Did Apologize & Claims The Entire Story Was Made Up

Choe’s rapey story was the subject of the 2014 BuzzFeed story, and the actor apologized, claiming he’s no rapist, and made the whole story of him forcing the woman named “Rose” to give him oral sex up.

“I never thought I’d wake up one late afternoon and hear myself called a rapist. It sucks. Especially because I am not one. I am not a rapist,” he claims “I hate rapists; I think rapists should be raped and murdered.”

“I am an artist and a storyteller, and I view my show DVDASA as a complete extension of my art. If I am guilty of anything, it’s bad storytelling in the style of douche. Just like many of my paintings are often misinterpreted, the same goes with my show. The main objective of all of my podcasts is to challenge and provoke my friends and the co-stars on the show.”

He then claims the story was meant to “entertain,” adding, “We f*ck with each other, entertain ourselves, and laugh at each other. It’s a dark, tasteless, completely irreverent show where we fuck with everyone listening, but mostly ourselves. We create stories and tell tales. It’s not a news show. It’s not a representation of my reality.”

Mmmhmmm.

It will be interesting to see how Netflix handles this situation. Until then, you can see more reactions to the clip in the gallery below.

Photo: Charley Gallay / Getty

