Staying Sober: Fifteen Rappers Who Don’t Use Drugs

Published on November 16, 2023

Cannabis has been apart of Hip-Hop’s DNA since its inception. From advocating its use in song lyrics, to promoting the sale of it via personal brands, Mary Jane has been apart of Hip-Hop culture for as long as it’s existed.

Many artists partake in smoking marijuana for the euphoria, some artists believe it enhances their ability to write a song, record, even perform. However, not all artists need to spark the ‘bud’ to produce fire vocals on the beat.

Check Out Ten Rappers Who Don’t Smoke Below!

1. Eminem 

Eminem has been sober since 2008, he celebrated his twelve year sobriety back in 2020 with a post on X, formerly known as twitter

2. Big Sean

“I don’t be heavy into, like, drugs and shit,” – Big Sean on Drink Champs 

3. Nicki Minaj

“I used to b happy when I was high. Now I’m happy when I’m sober. No judgement to anyone. Be gentle with yourself.” she tweeted in 2022 

4. Toosii

“i’m boring i don’t drink or smoke” Toosii tweeted in 2020
 
 
 

5. Tee Grizzley

“I wasn’t as fortunate as a lot of people to have a good experience off none of that stuff,” he said during a interview to Ebro

6. 50 Cent

50 Cent leads a sober lifestyle despite being involved with a liquor brand, he recalls the last time he was presented with the offer smoke with Snoop Dogg as he asked 50 to hit the joint at his Tycoon parry in 2020. “Everyone around us started cheering for me to hit it,” 50 Cent recalled. “Not wanting to kill the mood, I took a big hit … and then just let the smoke swirl around in my mouth before I blew it back out,” he says. “That’s as far as it went. Bill Clinton has probably inhaled more weed smoke than me.”

7. Lecrae

Lecrae said in  2016 that he began to sense his emotional wellbeing was on the decline.

8. Yo Gotti

“I never wanted to be on nothing that made me not aware of my surroundings,” he told DJ Smallz Eyes in an interview

9. Kendrick Lamar

And they wonder why I rarely smoke now, imagine if your first blunt had you foaming at the mouth.” – m.a.a.d. city

10. Iggy Azalea

“I’m a professional. I keep myself separate from everybody else and there’s not pictures of me going out to clubs and stuff.”  said in an Interview

11. Vince Staples

“I never had time to think about whether my father’s addiction issues led to me not doing drugs, because I was too busy trying to cope with the reality of people dying and people trying to kill me every day,” he tells Rolling Stone

12. Andre 3000

13. Tyler, The Creator

“No to drugs, I never spark it”, Tyler said on the first track of his very first project, Bastard.

14. Logic

15. Pharrell Williams

“Everybody else can do what they want, but that stuff isn’t for me. I’ve been drunk nine times in my life, and I ate some weed brownies once,” Williams told Paper

 

