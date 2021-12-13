20 Times Teyana Taylor Gave Us Both Androgynous & Glamour Girl Looks

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Five, she’s taken a pivot in her career that includes new titles like director, producer, and creative director . Six, she does all of this while being a mother to two beautiful baby girls, Junie and Rue Rose

has to be the most underrated entertainers out there. For one, her vocals are out of this world. Two, she is an amazing dancer who has choreographed for artists like Beyoncé . Three, have you seen those abs? The cheekbones? Those full lips? This woman is physically perfect. Four, she’s a pretty good actress ! She’s taken roles that show she has good acting range to her.

Teyana has accomplished so much in her 31 years of life. One thing she has mastered the art of is swapping between her tomboy look and her glamorous look. From her days on My Super Sweet Sixteen, Teyana was known to be more into her sneakers than shoes. As she got older, she traded in the sweat suits and fitteds for short skirts and high heels. Now at age 31, she has showed us how to successfully do both – and look good doing it.

As a matter of fact, Teyana is one of the freshest dressers out there. She can literally make any guy look in the mirror, rethink his wardrobe, go home, and change. In honor of her 31st birthday, we’re checking out 20 times Teyana gave us Androgynous and Glamour Girl realness.

