The 2024 NBA Draft’s First Round Is Over But Fans Say It Was Forgettable & Lacked Aura

it was certainly an exciting night for international players.

Making history, it was the first time two foreign players went No. 1 and No. 2. Even more rare is that they’re both following in the footsteps of last year’s top pick, Victor Wembanyama, because they’re French kids.

First up was Zaccharie Risacher, and it was a complete surprise because, for the first time in years, No.1 was not a sure thing, as this draft class isn’t as deep or as popular as in years past.

Risacher, however, was taken by the Atlanta Hawks after balling out for JL Bourg-en-Bresse, where he reached the finals and became the youngest to win the EuroCup Rising Star. Now, he’ll have a chance to sure up Trae Young and Dejounte Murray with some elite defense and a ton of potential when it comes to playing off the ball and the ability to make plays for himself.

The next Frenchman to get his name called was Alex Sarr out of Perth. The 19-year-old spent some time with the youth basketball league Overtime Elite in Atlanta before going pro for the NBL’s Perth Wildcats for two seasons, where he averaged almost nine points—a feat for a kid playing with grown men.

The Washington Wizards are getting a 7-footer with a 7-foot-4 wingspread that will make it hard for anyone to score at the rim but also the mobility to create shots himself from the three-point line and a solid jumper.

Both Frenchmen acknowledged their history-making night by saying this wouldn’t be the end of the French invasion of the NBA.

“We are trying to represent our country, and I’m so glad to be a part of it. There is more players coming in. I’m really proud of being a part of the success of my country,” Risacher said.

Sarr agreed but is excited to see how stacked the national team is in years to come.

“It just shows the amount of talent that we have in France. I’m really excited for Zacc,” Sarr added. “I think our national team is really going to be good.”

Coming in third was the University of Kentucky product—and the first American—Reed Sheppard. He’s going to the Houston Rockets and can certainly use his three-point ability to grow alongside Jalen Green.

Afterward was, Stephon Castle out of UConn to the San Antonio Spurs. He will surely be exciting to watch paired up with Wembanyama. The two will make a great defensive duo, and with Castle’s increasingly accurate jumper, he may have the most upside in the first round.

Finally, rounding out the top five Ron Holland from the G League Ignite being drafted by the Detroit Pistons. While in the G-League, he averaged about 20 points a game, and for his lack of accuracy and turnovers, he makes up for with explosive energy and makes every effort to get to the rim.

The draft shows the changing tide of draft prospects who don’t go the traditional college route and instead go overseas or play in the G League.

The 2024 NBA Draft’s First Round Is Over But Fans Say It Was Forgettable & Lacked Aura was originally published on cassiuslife.com