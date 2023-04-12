The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Power Book II: Ghost is one of the most popular shows on TV. And for good reason. Between the soap opera drama brought to life by beloved entertainers like Mary J. Blige, Method Man and Larenz Tate and the juicy storylines that follow Michael Rainey Jr. a.k.a Tariq’s rise to kingpin, we are drawn into the fashion.

Every week, we look just as forward to catching up with our favorite characters as we are watching them navigate the drug business with fierce New York swag. Set in the Big Apple, the melodramatic script is only half the allure of this beloved spinoff. Because when it comes to style, these main characters serve big energy in fly fits. From Louis Vuitton bust down to Amiri and Balenciaga drip, the Tariq St. Patrick and the Tejada family use the NYC streets as their runway.

Even their season three promo was fire.

We can’t get over Tariq’s grey wool coat in last week’s episode, and pretty much everything Monet Tejada wears. Whether she’s rocking a fabulous fur or a vintage LV shearling, Monet can do no wrong in the style department. And she keeps her kids just as fly. From Diana to Cane, and her extended son Tariq, here’s how we rank the top style stars on Power Book II: Ghost.

The 5 Most Stylish Characters On ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com