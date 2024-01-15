The Best and Worst Dressed at the Critics Choice Awards

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

The 29th annual Critics Choice Awards took place at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica with the films “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” having big nights. “Barbie” brought home six awards and “Oppenheimer” won eight awards, the most awards of the night, including best film.

But all eyes were on the celebrities and their choice of red-carpet fashion for this year’s award show which probably cost more than most of us make in a month. So let’s run down what all of your favorite celebrities wore to the 2024 Critics Choice Awards!

