The Best (And Worst) Looks Spotted At The 2022 BET Awards

The ceremony gave us tons of hilarious moments as we looked back on the storied career of Sean “Diddy” Combs who’d be receiving this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

But first, we’d get an opening performance from Lizzo, Janelle Monáe giving the finger to Roe V. Wade getting overturned, a memorable opening monologue from Taraji P. Henson, and Jazmine Sullivan asking men to stand up for women in this time of need.

Then, it was time for Diddy to run through a medley of hits with the help of some famous friends like Jodeci, Mary J. Blige, Lil Kim, and Faith Evans. Puff would then take the stage –after being presented the award by Babyface and Kanye West– to speak on his vision for a new dream.

“I got this dream of Black people being free,” Diddy said while taking the stage at the Microsoft Theater. “I got this dream of us controlling our own destiny. I got this dream of us taking accountability and to stop killing each other. I got this dream of us being rich and wealthy and living on the same block. I have this dream of us unifying.”

But performances aside, everyone came dressed with something to prove. Check some of the best (and worst) looks from this year’s BET Awards.

