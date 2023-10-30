The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes 2023

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Every year we look forward to celebrity Halloween costumes 2023 and this year is no different. When else can you see your favorite celebrity dress up like another celebrity? Or see your favorite music mogul dress up like a demonic clown like Pennywise from It (Diddy did it) or the late Heath Ledger’s diabolical Joker (Diddy did that too)? Celebrity Halloween costumes make the spooky occasion that much more entertaining.

From Ice Spice to Saweetie, our favorite celebrities are breaking the Internet with their celebrity Halloween costumes in 2023.

With Halloween falling on a Tuesday, celebrities have been dressing up in their costumes all weekend. There are plenty more celebrity Halloween costumes when the calendar page tears to the 31st. Ice Spice broke the Internet this weekend dressing up like Betty Boop when she hit the Powerhouse stage in a itsy bitsy red dress that revealed her boops. Halle Bailey and boyfriend DDG showed off their acting skills recreating a popular Poetic Justice scene. Saweetie trolled critics with her fabulous spin on the cult classic Edward Scissorhands, rocking her longest nails yet! Adele gave us spooky glam as Morticia at her concert wearing a sleek black wig, a ghoulish gown, and makeup to die for. Keke Palmer resurrected Frankenstein for her celebrity Halloween costume in 2023.

Last year, Diddy threw a star-studded Deleon-sponsored Halloween party where he paraded around the streets in his The Dark Knight Joker costume. It’s safe to say he owned the best Halloween costume in 2022. And now, he’s teasing us with his celebrity Halloween costume 2023. He captioned a clip of his epic 2022 Halloween visuals with the caption, “Y’all ready?”

