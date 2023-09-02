The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour has been on everybody’s mind all summer long! Since it first kicked off in May of this year, the global tour has attracted stars from all walks of life as Queen Bey has packed out stadiums night after night on her first solo tour since 2016.

This weekend, Bey hits Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California for a four night stint and night one already brought the heat! Everyone from Issa Rae to Kelly Rowland to Gabrielle Union was in attendance and you already know they were all decked out in their very best metallic looks.

As Beyoncé continues to leave us speechless during her West Coast tour run, we’ve compiled a list of some of the hottest celeb looks from the weekend so far. Which look is your favorite?

The Best Celebrity Looks At Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour Stop In LA was originally published on hellobeautiful.com