The 2nd annual Black Ball is one of the hottest events in Atlanta. The invite-only soiree celebrates Quality Control’s CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas’ birthday and brings out the biggest names in the game, including Diddy, Yung Miami, Money Bagg Yo, Ari Fletcher, The Migos (sans Offset), and all the ATL hitters who bring the fashion fun.
Yung Miami looked fab while cozying up next to Diddy. Rapper Moneybagg Yo brought the love of his life, Ari Fletcher, to the party and Migos was down a member but still brought the style. Keep scrolling to see who wore what.
The Best Dressed At Quality Control’s 2nd Annual Black Ball was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. JT and Yung MiamiSource:Getty
JT and Yung Miami came to stunt and show off their body-ody-ody in sultry black gowns that turned heads all night.
2. Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’OirSource:Getty
A couple that slays together, stays together. Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’Oir looked radiant in coordinating orange fits.
3. Takeoff and QuavoSource:Getty
The Migos was down a member but their style was still a hit. The trio-turned-duo looked sleek in black tuxedos.
4. DiddySource:Getty
Diddy kept it clean and sleek in an all-black tuxedo with leather lapels and sunglasses.
5. Nyonisela Sioha and Nene LeakesSource:Getty
Despite being sued by Nyonisela Sioha, Nene and her boo were all hugged up at the Black Ball
6. Marlo HamptonSource:Getty
In true Marlo fashion, he showed off her killer body and style in a belly-baring black cutout gown.
7. Reginae Carter and Zonnique PullinsSource:Getty
ATL socialites and celebrity children Reginae Carter and Zonnique Pullins posed for a picture in sexy black looks.
8. Moneybagg Yo and Ariana FletcherSource:Getty
Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher are going strong and brought their love and sexiness to Black Ball.
9. Incognito, Yonni Rude, Shenna Jones, DJ Holiday, Beyonce Alowishus, Lore’l and Gil A.Jones, JrSource:Getty
Incognito, Shenna Jones, DJ Holiday, Beyonce Alowishus, Lore’lYonni Rude and Gil A.Jones, Jr. attend the 2nd Annual The Black Ball: Quality Control’s CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas Birthday Celebration at Fox Theater