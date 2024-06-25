Listen Live
Music

The Best Tracks From XXL’s 2024 Freshman Class

Published on June 25, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE

XXL Magazine has unveiled its 2024 Freshman Class, including the MCs that got next in Hip-Hop. And in our opinion, this could very well be the most solid lineup that we’ve seen in a while!

This year’s freshman class include Lay Bankz, BigXThaPlug, Hunxho, Maiya The Don, ScarLip, BossMan Dlow, Rich Amiri, That Mexican OT, Cash Cobain, 4Batz, and Skilla Baby. In addition, producer Southside will be providing the beats for the highly-anticipated Freshman Cipher, which is dropping any day now.

These rap rookies have some big shoes to fill, as past Freshman Classes included the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Megan Thee Stallion, J. Cole, Anderson.Paak, Nipsey Hussle, Latto and many more.

Needless to say, the newest freshmen on the block will have no problems making a name for themselves…but don’t take our word for it!

Check Out The Best Tracks From XXL’s 2024 Freshman Class Below!

(Determined by number of views on YouTube)

The Best Tracks From XXL’s 2024 Freshman Class  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

1. BigXThaPlug – “Texas”

2. That Mexican OT – “Johnny Dang”

3. Lay Bankz – “Tell Ur Girlfriend”

4. BossMan Dlow – “Get In With Me”

5. Rich Amiri – “One Call”

6. ScarLip – “No Statements”

7. Hunxho – “Your Friends”

8. 4Batz – “act ii: date @ 8”

9. Maiya The Don – “Telfy”

10. Cash Cobain – “Dunk Contest”

11. *Skilla Baby – “Icky Vicky Vibes”

*  Winner of the “10th Spot” fan vote

More From TheMorningHustle

Leave a Reply

Trending Stories
Kenya Moore mother Patricia relationship RHOA Carlos King destroy daughter

Kenya Moore Officially Suspended from ‘RHOA’ Amid Revenge Porn Scandal

23 items

Ice Tray Da Gang: Best Jewelry Rocked at Birthday Bash ATL 2024 [Photos]

Nene Leakes Returns To Reality TV With New Show, ‘Outrageous Love’

Why Birthday Bash Is The Epitome Of Atlanta Hip-Hop

Anderson .Paak Links With Lexus & Amazon Music For Campaign For Music & Nature Lovers

Killer Mike Blessed With The Inaugural Rico Wade Game Changer Award At Birthday Bash

Fresh Prince Back: Will Smith To Perform New Song At 2024 BET Awards This Weekend

Roy Jones Jr. Mourns The Loss of His Son, DeAndre, From Suicide

More Trending Stories

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close