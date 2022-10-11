The Cast of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Reflect On Chadwick Boseman In New Featurette

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

No one knows better than the cast and director of Wakanda Forever, the highly-anticipated sequel to the Earth-shattering 2018 film Black Panther.

Following the release of the latest trailer, alongside the announcement of advance tickets going on sale, a new featurette has also arrived featuring cast members Angela Bassett (Queen Ramonda), Lupita N’Yongo (Nakia), Letitia Wright (Princes Shuri), Winston Duke (M’ Baku), Tenoch Huerta (Namor) and director Ryan Coogler.

Titled “Return To Wakanda,” they each talk about the audience’s embrace of the fictional African nation and honoring the late Chadwick Boseman in the film.

“Audiences have embraced Wakanda and Black Panther,” Bassett begins. “And Chadwick, he knew exactly what this story, what these images meant to the world.”

“We all suffered an incredible loss when we lost Chadwick,” Duke admits.

Ryan Coogler, who was very close to Boseman, spoke on Boseman’s input on Black Panther’s story and his admiration for his costars.”Chad was very much our artistic partner. I would spend time with him, just he and I, talking about where we would want to see the story go, how much he admired the other characters and the actors that portrayed them,” Coogler said.

Bassett states that in telling Wakanda Forverer’s story “we were all able to honor him together.”

Lupita N’Yongo, who played T’Challa’s love interest in the film, talked about coming back, describing the feeling as “really moving” and doing it “with a sense of celebration.”

Letitia Wright, who faced some interesting obstacles during filming, beamed about the new characters, seeing the world of Wakanda and now entering a whole new world underwater.

Wakanda Forever Has The Honor of Brining One of Marvel’s Oldest Characters To The MCU

In Wakanda Forever, we will be saying goodbye to Chadwick Boseman but welcoming a new player to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Namor.

Coogler also touched on having that honor in the featurette, saying, “Introducing Namor, it was a character we were really excited to portray in the film. Arguably, one of the oldest comic book characters there is.”

Huerta, who plays the mutant and mysterious ruler of the underwater Aztec City of Talocan, called the opportunity to play Namor “a dream.”

Along with the featurette, some new fantastic character posters were revealed following the news the film’s global premiere has been bumped up to Tuesday, October 25, a whole two-and-a-half-weeks before the film’s November 11 release.

You can watch the new featurette and check out all the character posters in the gallery below.

Photo: Marvel Studios

The Cast of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Reflect On Chadwick Boseman In New Featurette was originally published on cassiuslife.com