The Fashion Credits: Coco Jones Wears Monsoori On Our September ‘Fashion Issue’

There’s something about the air in September that brings a refreshing and transitional vibe. The convivial correlation to back-to-school time, NYFW, and Virgo season all combine for the welcoming of fall, which brings with it new style trends, closet overhauls, and our annual fashion issue.

Coco Jones is our “Fashion Issue” cover star. You probably know her as Hillary from the critically-acclaimed ‘Bel-Air’ on Peacock. The rising actress put a modern twist on the popular character. Trading her air-headed and shallow personality in for a strong-minded young woman finding her own way. Jones and Hillary have a trait in common — a killer fashion sense that constantly leaves us style-stalking. Despite what seems like an overnight success story, Jones has been on the grind since her Disney days, slowly preparing to take her position as Hollywood’s new “It Girl.”



In our cover story, she opens up to HB Senior Editor Marsha Badger about serving big Capricorn energy, dealing with colorism in the industry but ultimately, the drive that makes her one of a kind.

For our cover shoot, we wanted to put the coco in Coco Jones. And we accomplished that with warm nude tones to compliment her mahogany skin. To keep up with her stylish reputation, we enlisted stylist Icon Tips. Jones looks radiant in a sweeping off-white Monsoori gown with a ruffled neckline and center split.

She continues to serve in another look by PLT, proving you don’t have to break the bank to be stylish. This digital issue also features our yearly everything you need to know guide for NYFW, a candid chat with Kenya Moore and how to carry some of your summer items into fall. Enjoy!

Shout out to the team!

Talent: @cocojones

Photographer: @joshuakissi

Photo Assistant: @dinbaedin

Cover Story: @introvertnthecity

2nd AC: @_brandoncphoto

Digi Tech: Pamela Lopez Grant

Videographer: @jeanlondondia

Video Editor: @amwfilmz

Props: @synthesisproductiondesign

Makeup: @sage.white

Hair: @alexander_armand

Wardrobe Stylist: @icontips

Creative Director: @jbthegawd

Production: @thehowellworld @oraclemediallc

