The Fashion Credits: Sarah Jakes Roberts Serves Holiday Flare In J. Bolin Couture On HB’s Digital Cover!

Sarah Jakes Roberts, pastor, best-selling author and entrepreneur graces our ‘Holiday’ issue cover wearing J. Bolin Couture. The Women Evolve founder and stylish orator for Christ opened up how she spends the holidays, her ministry, flamboyant fashion sense, and God’s anointing over her life in our cover story by Candice Marie Benbow.

“I want to be the woman who could have grabbed my attention when I was in church feeling like I was the only one who doesn’t get it.”

Cover Credits:

Managing Editor: @shamika_sanders

Cover Story: @CandiceBenbow

Talent: @sarahjakesroberts

Photographer: @bfreeperiod

MUA: @legallybeat

Hair: @nakiarachon

Wardrobe Stylist: @stylistjbolin

Creative Director: @jbthegawd

On-Site Producer: @thirdnsunset

Videographer: @basia_asiab

Production: @oraclemediallc

SVP: @alliemcgev


MORE FROM OUR HOLIDAY ISSUE:

The Evolution of Sarah Jakes Roberts: On Her Ministry, Her Style And God’s Anointing Over Her Life

5 Influencer Christmas Looks To Bring The Sparkle

Tips To Winterize Your Hair, By Celebrity Hairstylist Cynthia Meadow

HelloBeautiful’s Most Stylish Women Of The Year

Serve Soft Glam From Your Living Room With This Holiday Makeup Tutorial By Anika Kai

Sarah Jakes Roberts wears J. Bolin Couture and The Fashion Shoeroom shoes on the digital cover of HelloBeautiful's Holiday (December) cover. 

Sarah Jakes Roberts wears J. Bolin Couture and The Fashion Shoeroom shoes on the digital cover of HelloBeautiful’s Holiday (December) cover. 

Sarah Jakes Roberts wears J. Bolin Couture and The Fashion Shoeroom shoes on the digital cover of HelloBeautiful’s Holiday (December) cover. 

Sarah Jakes Roberts wears J. Bolin Couture and The Fashion Shoeroom shoes on the digital cover of HelloBeautiful’s Holiday (December) cover. 

Sarah Jakes Roberts wears a two-piece leopard set by Masion Privèe PR in HelloBeautiful’s “Holiday” (December) cover photo shoot.

Sarah Jakes Roberts wears a color block sweater by Zara, tulle skirt by The Ruby Fashion Library and earrings by Taylor Nikole in HelloBeautiful’s “Holiday” (December) cover photo shoot.
